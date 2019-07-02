Gauteng DA oppose Makhura’s plans for academic hospitals
DA Gauteng shadow Health MEC Jack Bloom said that the party welcomed Gauteng Premier David Makhura's promises to fix the state of hospitals in the province but believed it would be a disaster if the national government took over the running of the academic hospitals.
JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng said that it would go as far as the National Council of Provinces to oppose Premier David Makhura's views that the province's four academic hospitals should be the responsibility of national government.
Makhura said in his State of the Province Address on Monday that his view is that Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Hospital, Steve Biko Hospital and George Mukhari Hospital should be run by the national government.
Bloom said this would fragment the province's health system and jeopardise academic training of student doctors and Makhura would be ducking his responsibility if he went ahead with this plan.
“I think it’s very poor reasoning. First of all, it fragments the health system in Gauteng. We need to have a full health system under one department from primary healthcare, secondary level of care and tertiary level care, which is the specialist hospitals.
“It works well in the Western Cape. We need to make it work well in Gauteng and already I’m not convinced that the national health department running provincial hospitals in Gauteng is going to be a good way to do things.”
