Ex-SAA exec suspended for refusing illegal orders from Myeni, commission told

JOHANNESBURG – Former South African Airways (SAA) human resources general manager Mathulwane Mpshe said that she was suspended for refusing to implement illegal instructions from board chairperson Dudu Myeni.

Mpshe has told the state capture inquiry that Myeni and former head of the audit and risk committee Yakhe Kwinana instructed the executive committee to make appointments without following procedures.

She served as acting CEO of the troubled airline between July and October 2015.

Mpshe has testified how executives at SAA were instructed to implement unlawful instructions by Myeni and Kwinana.

She said that she often refused these requests, which led to her being suspended.

“Miss Kwinana then started the meeting and said in the meeting that they’ve been asked by the chair to tell me that I’m being relieved off my position as the CEO.”

Mpshe said that the pair also ignored warnings from National Treasury against implementing unlawful instructions.

“The National Treasury regulations don’t allow for any contracts above five years; any contract which is over five years used to be approved by the Treasury regulations, meaning that state-owned entities can do contracts up to the maximum of five years.”

Mpshe is one of the witnesses who Myeni has applied to cross-examine.