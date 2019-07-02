Ex-SAA exec suspended for refusing illegal orders from Myeni, commission told
Former South African Airways (SAA) human resources general manager Mathulwane Mpshe has testified how executives at SAA were instructed to implement unlawful instructions by Dudu Myeni and Yakhe Kwinana.
JOHANNESBURG – Former South African Airways (SAA) human resources general manager Mathulwane Mpshe said that she was suspended for refusing to implement illegal instructions from board chairperson Dudu Myeni.
Mpshe has told the state capture inquiry that Myeni and former head of the audit and risk committee Yakhe Kwinana instructed the executive committee to make appointments without following procedures.
She served as acting CEO of the troubled airline between July and October 2015.
Mpshe has testified how executives at SAA were instructed to implement unlawful instructions by Myeni and Kwinana.
She said that she often refused these requests, which led to her being suspended.
“Miss Kwinana then started the meeting and said in the meeting that they’ve been asked by the chair to tell me that I’m being relieved off my position as the CEO.”
Mpshe said that the pair also ignored warnings from National Treasury against implementing unlawful instructions.
“The National Treasury regulations don’t allow for any contracts above five years; any contract which is over five years used to be approved by the Treasury regulations, meaning that state-owned entities can do contracts up to the maximum of five years.”
Mpshe is one of the witnesses who Myeni has applied to cross-examine.
More in Business
-
Rand flat as dollar rebound blocks surge to 14 mark
-
Myeni used bogus whistle-blowers to fire SAA staff, Zondo commission hears
-
Calls for pensioners to be assisted amid rising cost of living
-
Zimbabwe expects to pay $10mn to Eskom by end of Monday
-
AfriForum halts planned Tshwane tariff increases
-
WATCH LIVE: Former HR manager details state capture at SAA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.