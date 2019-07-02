FIKILE NTSIKELELO-MOYA: SA's indifference to corruption will be the end of us

-
Under pressure from Trump, Opec embraces PutinWorld
-
Take back the streets! Cape's Bonteheuwel gets new safety teamLocal
-
Keep calm: No ‘hurricane-type storm’ approaching CTLocal
-
Mbalula to clarify govt’s stance on e-tolls during budget votePolitics
-
Worcester man handed 25-year sentence for murdering girlfriend's babyLocal
-
Rathanda residents blockade Vaaldam Road after water, electricity cutsLocal
-
-
-
-
-
FIKILE NTSIKELELO-MOYA: SA's indifference to corruption will be the end of usOpinion
-
-
-
Convicted fraudster Faku won't chair Parliament's basic education committeePolitics
-
'Don't come with borrowed morals': Malema on Manuel, Kieswetter & H&M protestsPolitics
-
ANC elects new committee heads despite oppositionPolitics
-
EFF won't vote with other political parties after failed Tshwane bidPolitics
-
CoCT: Fines for homeless people set by Justice Dept, not the cityLocal
-
QONDILE KHEDAMA: Ellen Kuzwayo - a brawny campaigner for women’s rightsOpinion
-
OPINION: Ramaphosa has evoked either fear or cynicism: both are off the markPolitics
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Sona clearly displays the ramifications of the ANC's rotOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Yes, we must dare to dreamOpinion
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Sona and the cultural iconography of slayingOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: No magic in president’s sober SonaOpinion
-
Municipalities likely to lose R1.8bn of taxpayers' money over VBS heistBusiness
-
Eskom confirms payment from Zim's electricity authorityBusiness
-
'I will be exonerated': Joemat-Petterson denies selling SA's fuel reservesBusiness
-
Steinhoff seeks to recoup payments paid to former CEOBusiness
-
Cash-strapped airline Fastjet's CEO to step downBusiness
-
Rand steady as global risk appetite fadesBusiness
-
The high cost of private health care: Are you getting your money's worth?Lifestyle
-
In France, Michael Jackson fans sue over HBO documentaryLifestyle
-
After backlash, Kardashian drops 'Kimono' name from underwear lineLifestyle
-
Lady Gaga leads surge in women to become Oscar votersLifestyle
-
Like cigarettes, alcohol creates secondhand harms - studyLifestyle
-
Duke and Duchess of Sussex urge fans to 'save the planet'Lifestyle
-
Counselling for festival-goers after magician shot with crossbowLifestyle
-
'We have wealth in our cultures': Sho Madjozi comes home after winning BET AwardLifestyle
-
Cara Delevingne slams Justin BieberLifestyle
-
Cavendish left out of Dimension Data team for Tour de FranceSport
-
Tottenham make Clarke first signing for 18 monthsSport
-
4 new caps in All Blacks' Rugby Championship squadSport
-
Crusaders lose injured Crotty, Barrett for Super Rugby finalSport
-
Rising SA tennis star Lloyd Harris relishing match against idol FedererSport
-
Teenage Gauff stuns Venus as Osaka, Zverev, Tsitsipas suffer Wimbledon wipeoutSport
-
ANALYSIS: Quicks remain the key to World Cup successSport
-
England get World Cup back on track with India winSport
-
Vettori urges New Zealand not to panic after World Cup blowSport
-
Proteas bowl in World Cup match against Sri LankaSport
-
Kohli's India end West Indies World Cup hopesSport
-
JP Duminy and the ghost of Lily LumleySport
-
-
Hong Kong tense but calm over extradition billWorld
-
Rare summer hailstorm hits MexicoWorld
-
What to know about Makhura’s plans for GautengLocal
-
MKMVA: FW De Klerk gets treated better than those who fought apartheidPolitics
-
10 dead in Texas plane crashWorld
-
Denzil Daniels reunited with family after being missing for six yearsLocal
-
Online shopping, stokvels, micro-influencing - how to beat rising cost of livingBusiness
-
Where do we draw the line? Picture of drowned father, daughter stirs debateWorld
-
CARTOON: Ramaphosa The Dream PresidentPolitics
-
CARTOON: Proteas see flames at CWCSport
-
CARTOON: No Praise For The President Just YetPolitics
-
CARTOON: Can Sona 'fashion a fix' for SA economy?Business
-
CARTOON: Save our SchoolsLocal
-
CARTOON: Weather for DucksSport
-
CARTOON: Who Made Ace the Minister of finANCe?Business
-
CARTOON: Having The Proteas Over for BreakfastSport
-
CARTOON: #Uyajola99 - The Political EpisodePolitics
- Tue
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 14°C
- 9°C
FIKILE NTSIKELELO-MOYA: SA's indifference to corruption will be the end of us
OPINION
I was chatting to a media colleague the other day about how stressed the SA media economy is. It occurred to me that this was a conversation that almost every other industry’s practitioners are having.
I suspect the only ones benefiting from this economy are those in the business of selling miracles, whether by hiding behind religious scriptures or the plain old fashioned confidence tricksters.
Desperate times have a habit of making people believe anyone who claims they can make things better for the distressed – in return for a financial consideration.
South Africa is the classic case of how to cook a frog. We are too chilled for a country where virtually every bit of economic data we get is negative.
A person unfamiliar with our situation would not say that the Auditor-General’s latest report sounds exactly like the one from the previous year, including that nobody has been fired or jailed for using the state purse as their own moneybox.
There surely is a problem when the “positive” news from the Auditor-General’s report is that irregular expenditure is down by just over R4 billion, from R29,7 billion in 2016/17 to R25,9 billion in 2017/18.
Even with the news around us about how municipalities and state-owned-enterprises are failing to keep up with their financial obligations, one does not get a sense that we have a national crisis brewing.
Whenever I have listened to radio talk-shows in the last week, more has been said about the performances of the various sporting teams than has been said about those managing municipalities. Everyone has an opinion about which players and coaches ought to be fired but when it comes to the economy, it is like we are happy to surrender to the wisdom of the "leaders".
We appear to be a nation confidently walking towards our demise. That, for me, is a greater crisis than the fact that we are heading for the precipice.
Individuals hit by economic hardship in the form of business closures, retrenchment and having their homes and possessions, treat these as though it is their bad luck rather than a leadership problem in the state and its agencies.
Political parties sourcing their support from particular communities, such as the Freedom Front Plus, create the false impression that unemployment is a problem that affects only their constituency.
Political parties are able to do this because unlike in the early years of our democracy when civil society formations took to the streets to make their voices heard for a variety of things such as demanding drugs for people living with HIV, we wait for politicians to dictate what needs to happen next.
How and when did we become a nation that is so indifferent to how our country is doing? How is it possible that the last big march we had was about former president Jacob Zuma’s removal, yet we seem comfortable with the patronage system he left behind?
South Africa needs to find its activism. The idea that participation in social affairs is only by voting every five years, cheapens what democracy is about. Participation in social affairs is an everyday thing and every issue is an important issue.
It cannot be that at a time like this, the future of Otis Gibson and Stuart Baxter, the national cricket and football teams’ coaches is more important than the country we are seeing being destroyed by our indifference.
Fikile-Ntsikelelo Moya is an independent journalist and former editor of The Mercury and The Witness.
-
QONDILE KHEDAMA: Ellen Kuzwayo - a brawny campaigner for women’s rightsone day ago
-
OPINION: Ramaphosa has evoked either fear or cynicism: both are off the mark4 days ago
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Sona clearly displays the ramifications of the ANC's rot5 days ago
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Yes, we must dare to dreama week ago
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Sona and the cultural iconography of slaying10 days ago
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: No magic in president’s sober Sona11 days ago
