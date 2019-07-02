-
Eskom confirms payment from Zim's electricity authority
The country has been battling to keep the lights on and service its debt.
JOHANNESBURG – Eskom confirmed on Tuesday that it received a payment from the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA).
This after Zimbabwe’s finance minister Mthuli Ncube assured the power utility last Friday that a payment would be made. The country has been battling to keep the lights on and service its debt.
“Eskom confirms that the payment made by Zimbabwe is reflecting in its account today,” Eskom said in a statement.
After the money didn't arrive, another undertaking was made to pay R140 million of ZESA’s its outstanding debt.
However, Eskom didn’t give details on the amount paid.
“Discussions will continue with the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) to find a mutually beneficial solution to the outstanding debt. Eskom is a commercial operation and will be guided by the contracts we have in place with (ZESA),” the statement added.
