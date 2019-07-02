EFF won't vote with other political parties after failed Tshwane bid

In May, Malema said his party would push to have its representative elected mayor of Tshwane as part of the power-sharing agreement even adding that he saw no potential hostility in response to the move.

JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema confirmed on Tuesday that the party's bid to govern in Tshwane had failed after it could not reach an agreement with the Democratic Alliance (DA).

In May, Malema said his party would push to have its representative elected mayor of Tshwane as part of the power-sharing agreement. Malema said that he saw no potential hostility in response to the move.

However, Malema said their cooperation with the DA was over. Speaking during a briefing at the red beret’s headquarters, Malema said that as a result of the party’s failure to clinch power in Tshwane, they would abstain from voting with other political parties, including the DA and the African National Congress, in municipalities where its represented.

He said they wanted to use Tshwane as a demonstration of its capacity to govern.

“We wanted to take Tshwane and demonstrate with Tshwane that we are the best government.”

Malema would not be drawn on the state of failing municipalities in the country following the Auditor-General’s findings that most were on the brink of collapse.

He stated that only the parties co-governing in these municipalities owed the public answers as to what led to the desperate state of affairs.