'Don't come with borrowed morals': Malema on Manuel, Kieswetter & H&M protests
Eyewitness News | During a media briefing, EFF leader Julius Malema spoke about the new SARS commissioner Edward Kieswetter and accused former Finance Minister Trevor Manuel of serving white monopoly capital. He also recalled the party's protests outside H&M stores. He questioned why the EFF's protests at H&M were wrong and rejected what he called 'borrowed morals'.
