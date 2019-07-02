Daine Klate announces his retirement
The six-time Premier Soccer League title winner announced on social media that he is hanging up his boots.
CAPE TOWN - Chippa United midfielder Daine Klate has announced his retirement from football after a 16-year career in the top-flight football.
The six-time Premier Soccer League title winner announced on social media that he is hanging up his boots.
Thank you for 16 seasons 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/IcqCsgzQl0— Daine Klate (@Klatey7) July 2, 2019
THANK YOU @Klatey7 for the memories. !!!— Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) July 2, 2019
You have been an inspiration and a role model.
We wish you all the best for the future... #DaineKlate pic.twitter.com/j9Xam9VMPK
Klate, a product of Transnet School of Excellence, is regarded as one of the PSL's best players ever. He played in the top-level football for several clubs, including SuperSport United, Orlando Pirates and Bidvest Wits.
"I've given it some thought and after sixteen years in the Premier Soccer League, I've decided to hang up my boots and announce my retirement," Klate said on a video posted on Twitter.
"This is the end of my playing career and I'm looking forward to what the future holds for me."
July 2, 2019
Popular in Sport
-
Bafana Afcon hopes hang in the balance after Morocco defeat
-
SA Rugby satisfied with outcome of probe into Crusaders duo
-
Rising SA tennis star Lloyd Harris relishing match against idol Federer
-
Cavendish left out of Dimension Data team for Tour de France
-
4 new caps in All Blacks' Rugby Championship squad
-
Teenage Gauff stuns Venus as Osaka, Zverev, Tsitsipas suffer Wimbledon wipeout
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.