Daine Klate announces his retirement

CAPE TOWN - Chippa United midfielder Daine Klate has announced his retirement from football after a 16-year career in the top-flight football.

The six-time Premier Soccer League title winner announced on social media that he is hanging up his boots.

Thank you for 16 seasons 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/IcqCsgzQl0 — Daine Klate (@Klatey7) July 2, 2019

THANK YOU @Klatey7 for the memories. !!!

You have been an inspiration and a role model.

We wish you all the best for the future... #DaineKlate pic.twitter.com/j9Xam9VMPK — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) July 2, 2019

Klate, a product of Transnet School of Excellence, is regarded as one of the PSL's best players ever. He played in the top-level football for several clubs, including SuperSport United, Orlando Pirates and Bidvest Wits.

"I've given it some thought and after sixteen years in the Premier Soccer League, I've decided to hang up my boots and announce my retirement," Klate said on a video posted on Twitter.

"This is the end of my playing career and I'm looking forward to what the future holds for me."