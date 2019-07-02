View all in Latest
CT’s new neighbourhood safety team hits ground running in Bonteheuwel

At least 43 people were murdered in Bonteheuwel since the start of this year.

The City of Cape Town’s new Neighbourhood Safety Team, which consists of 100 law enforcement officers, conducted patrols in Bonteheuwel on 2 July 2019. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN.
The City of Cape Town’s new Neighbourhood Safety Team, which consists of 100 law enforcement officers, conducted patrols in Bonteheuwel on 2 July 2019. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town’s new neighbourhood safety team (NST) was officially deployed in Bonteheuwel on Tuesday.

The team, which consists of 100 law enforcement officers, started working in the gang-infested suburb. At least 43 people have been murdered in Bonteheuwel since the start of this year.

The officers and residents made their way through the community, cutting over parks and side alleys as they went on their first patrol. Some community members peeked through their windows, while others stood at the door as officers walked the streets.

Councillor Angus Mckenzie said there had been 44 murders in Bonteheuwel this year.

“I want to say that the NST is not going to be a silver bullet, but it’s going to go a far way in ensuring visible policing,” Mckenzie said.

A concerned resident hopes the deployment of the officers will make a difference.

“I was on my way to pay rates and I heard shooting and I ran, I’m 62 years old,” she said.

