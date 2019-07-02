Convicted fraudster Faku won't chair Parliament's basic education committee
Faku, the former mayor of the Buffalo City Metro, was convicted of fraud in September 2016 and sentenced to three years' house arrest but is appealing against her sentence.
CAPE TOWN - Former Northern Cape MEC for Sport and Recreation Bongiwe Mbingo-Gigaba,has been elected chairperson of Parliament's basic education committee after the African National Congress (ANC) withdrew the name of convicted fraudster, Zukiswa Faku.
Her name was withdrawn from the list of nominees late last week after a number of objections to her candidacy.
ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina said Faku’s nomination sparked a number of objections.
“After the ANC announced its chairpersons of committees, there were objections from various quarters to say she has a case on her, one had to follow up with her to say how far is your appeal.”
Majodina said Faku was given leave last week to meet with her legal representatives in the Eastern Cape.
“So, we had to take a decision, that let’s put her aside and not to put more pressure on her and allow Parliament not to be held at ransom [but to] continue its work.”
Equal Education which had campaigned against Faku’s nomination welcomed the decision. Mbingo-Gigaba was elected chair of the basic education committee instead.
