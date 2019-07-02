Cavendish left out of Dimension Data team for Tour de France
The 34-year-old sprinter, who has won 30 stages on the Tour de France, has struggled for form since returning to action this year after a second bout of the debilitating Epstein Barr virus.
LONDON – British cyclist Mark Cavendish will miss the Tour de France for the first time since 2007 after being left out of this year's eight-man Dimension Date team on Tuesday.
The 34-year-old sprinter, who has won 30 stages on the Tour de France, has struggled for form since returning to action this year after a second bout of the debilitating Epstein Barr virus.
He has only made the podium once in 2019 - third place in the third stage of the Tour of Turkey in April - and could only finish 22nd in the British National Championships road race on Sunday.
Cavendish is just four stage wins shy of Eddy Merckx's record of 34.
The South African team include two previous stage winners in the shape of the Norwegian Edvald Boasson Hagen (three wins) and 38-year-old Briton Steve Cummings (two wins).
Italian sprinter Giacomo Nizzolo makes his Tour debut at the age of 30.
Dimension Data team for Tour de France
Edvald Boasson Hagen (NOR), Lars Bak (DEN), Steve Cummings (GBR), Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA), Ben King (USA), Roman Kreuziger (CZE), Giacomo Nizzolo (ITA), Michael Valgren (DEN)
Popular in Sport
-
Bafana Afcon hopes hang in the balance after Morocco defeat
-
Rising SA tennis star Lloyd Harris relishing match against idol Federer
-
Tottenham make Clarke first signing for 18 months
-
4 new caps in All Blacks' Rugby Championship squad
-
Teenage Gauff stuns Venus as Osaka, Zverev, Tsitsipas suffer Wimbledon wipeout
-
CARTOON: Proteas see flames at CWC
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.