Bredell: Municipalities had no choice but to hike tariffs
Western Cape Local Government MEC Anton Bredell said that the increased population growth has added pressure on municipal infrastructure.
CAPE TOWN - Local Government MEC Anton Bredell said that in the current economic climate, municipalities were left with no choice but to increase tariffs.
New increased municipal tariffs came into effect on Monday.
Bredell said that the increased population growth has added pressure on municipal infrastructure.
He said that, just like consumers, municipalities were also struggling financially.
"We've done as much as we can to keep the increases on services as low as possible but we must also be able to deliver services to the community."
Increases in electricity, water and property rates came into effect yesterday.
In Cape Town, all increases have been kept below 10%, while there was some relief from payment rates for low-income consumers.
In the rest of the province, all service tariffs have been increased between 5% and 8%.
The MEC added that no municipality in the Western Cape has objected to cost containment regulations for municipalities.
Regulations include limiting the use of consultants, doing away with official credit cards and limiting the amount of money spent on cars for mayors to no more than R700,000.
Catering and business class travel will also be tightened.
Bredell explains: "The municipalities are ready to go. There were no requests that they can't implement it. Over the last couple of years, we've put most of this kind of cost containment measures in place [sic]."
