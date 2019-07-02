Municipalities likely to lose R1.8bn of taxpayers' money over VBS heist
Speaking on the 'Eusebius Mackaizer Show' on 702, he said municipalities in Limpopo, North West, and Gauteng would likely lose about R1.8 billion of taxpayers’ money as a result.
JOHANNESBURG - Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu said the biggest impact of the VBS Mutual Bank collapse would be the delay to infrastructure, as new disbursements needed to be implemented.
Speaking on the Eusebius Mackaizer Show on 702, he said municipalities in Limpopo, North West, and Gauteng would likely lose about R1.8 billion of taxpayers’ money as a result.
The money was invested during 2017-2018 financial year.
“Our report quantifies the total amount according to the accounting records to about R1.8 billion – R1.2 is in Limpopo, R500 million in North West – and two other municipalities in Gauteng,” Makwetu said.
The Auditor-General said while the investments didn’t comply with the municipal regulations, the impact would be felt mostly at essential service level.
“Our report identifies that which suffered and shows that if it has to be done, it has to go back to the queue and wait for new money,” he said.
Makwetu’s report said due to the pending liquidation process, recovering the investments was highly unlikely.
More in Business
-
Rand firms as dollar slips, stocks down
-
Under pressure from Trump, Opec embraces Putin
-
Eskom confirms payment from Zim's electricity authority
-
'I will be exonerated': Joemat-Petterson denies selling SA's fuel reserves
-
Steinhoff seeks to recoup payments paid to former CEO
-
Cash-strapped airline Fastjet's CEO to step down
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.