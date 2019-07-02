ANC elects new committee heads despite opposition
Critics said Tuesday’s appointments of nominees announced by ANC secretary general Ace Magashule, who is seen as leading a rival faction in the ruling party, would not help Ramaphosa’s professed war on graft or economic reform agenda.
CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress used its majority to elect new committee heads on Tuesday, including a lawmaker accused of bribery, despite opposition from rival parties concerned over the calibre of nominees.
President Cyril Ramaphosa became leader of the ANC in December 2017 after narrowly defeating a faction allied with his scandal-plagued predecessor Jacob Zuma.
But he has so far struggled to make meaningful policy changes to pull Africa’s most industrialised nation out of an economic slump.
“We are here in parliament to implement the resolutions and to support the policy positions of the ruling party and to support the head of the ANC and government,” said Bongani Bongo, elected to chair the home affairs committee over a rival candidate from the main opposition Democratic Alliance (DA).
But critics said Tuesday’s appointments of nominees announced by ANC secretary general Ace Magashule, who is seen as leading a rival faction in the ruling party, would not help Ramaphosa’s professed war on graft or economic reform agenda.
Bongo, a former minister of state security, was accused in parliament of offering a bribe during a 2017 inquiry into allegations of graft at power utility Eskom.
Parliament’s ethics committee is still looking into that. Asked about the ongoing investigation after his election on Tuesday, Bongo told journalists “No comment” before being ushered away by fellow ANC lawmakers.
Bongo has previously denied any wrongdoing.
The ANC, which won most votes in May’s general elections, has 6 members in the committee of 11 lawmakers.
Others elected to chair parliamentary committees, which play a powerful executive oversight role and process new laws, include former Zuma cabinet ministers Mosebenzi Zwane, Faith Muthambi and Tina Joemat-Petterson.
Zwane, the former mines minister, has been linked by people testifying at an inquiry and by opposition lawmakers to the Estina dairy farm project, which saw Zuma’s friends, the Gupta family, allegedly steal millions of rands for a wedding.
Zwane has previously denied any wrongdoing.
“How can it be that those who have evaded accountability and checks and balances for almost a decade, are now responsible for performing oversight and holding the executive to account?” the DA’s chief whip John Steenhuisen said in a statement.
Former president Zuma, unseated last year over corruption allegations, is expected to attend a judicial inquiry later this month into government graft during his tenure.
The Zondo Commission is reviewing accusations that three prominent businessmen - brothers Atul, Ajay and Rajesh Gupta — unduly influenced Zuma during his presidency over political appointments and the awarding of state contracts.
Both Zuma and the Gupta family have denied all allegations.
Popular in Politics
-
NPA won’t prosecute Mkhwebane, Letsatsi-Duba following spat over report
-
Malema: DA decision to fine homeless people shows they're anti-black
-
PP is revealing her real agenda with Gordhan case, says DA
-
CoCT: Fines for homeless people set by Justice Dept, not the city
-
Trevor Manuel has always served white capital - Malema
-
Malema: Ramaphosa decision not to act against Gordhan an insult to Constitution
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.