Patients evacuated after 'mysterious' fire at Durban’s Addington Hospital

The cause of the fire was not yet known.
DURBAN - A mysterious fire broke out at Durban’s Addington Hospital on Tuesday morning leading to the evacuation of 84 patients.
“The fire is believed to have started on the hospital’s seventh floor and resulted in smoke spreading to the wards on the 9th and 13th floors, but fortunately there were no injuries,” said KZN Department of Health spokesperson Agiza Hlongwane.
Hlongwane said evacuated patients were moved to a safe area within the hospital.
He said the cause of the fire was not yet known. However, an investigation was being conducted by the eThekwini Municipality's fire and emergency services department.
