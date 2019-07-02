2 Karoo municipalities rack up close to R100m irregular expenditure

The Beaufort West Municipality managed to squander R52 million in irregular expenditure.

CAPE TOWN - Two of the poorest municipalities in the Karoo have managed to rack up irregular expenditure close to R100 million.

Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu has released his report into municipal finances which pointed to a dire state of affairs at most of the nation's local councils.

Politicians, however, are arguing that irregular expenditure does not necessarily equate to corruption.

The Beaufort West Municipality managed to squander R52 million in irregular expenditure.

Irregular expenditure referred to money that was not spent in the manner prescribed by law.

The municipality, considered to be the crown jewel of the Central Karoo, is the most developed town in the region.

Crime, poverty and homelessness are however a major problem in the town centre.

But added to their woes is the R20 million in unauthorised expenditure.

Beaufort West Mayor Noel Constable explained: “We’ve established a committee for the municipalities to look into and to make sure that there is an investigation into that irregular expenditure.”

The Oudtshoorn Municipality recorded R47 million in irregular expenditure.

The town's finances were turned around after it was placed under administration in 2015.