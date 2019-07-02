2 Karoo municipalities rack up close to R100m irregular expenditure
The Beaufort West Municipality managed to squander R52 million in irregular expenditure.
CAPE TOWN - Two of the poorest municipalities in the Karoo have managed to rack up irregular expenditure close to R100 million.
Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu has released his report into municipal finances which pointed to a dire state of affairs at most of the nation's local councils.
Politicians, however, are arguing that irregular expenditure does not necessarily equate to corruption.
The Beaufort West Municipality managed to squander R52 million in irregular expenditure.
Irregular expenditure referred to money that was not spent in the manner prescribed by law.
The municipality, considered to be the crown jewel of the Central Karoo, is the most developed town in the region.
Crime, poverty and homelessness are however a major problem in the town centre.
But added to their woes is the R20 million in unauthorised expenditure.
Beaufort West Mayor Noel Constable explained: “We’ve established a committee for the municipalities to look into and to make sure that there is an investigation into that irregular expenditure.”
The Oudtshoorn Municipality recorded R47 million in irregular expenditure.
The town's finances were turned around after it was placed under administration in 2015.
Popular in Local
-
'I will be exonerated': Joemat-Petterson denies selling SA's fuel reserves
-
CoCT: Fines for homeless people set by Justice Dept, not the city
-
Convicted fraudster Portia Sizani to be sentenced
-
PP is revealing her real agenda with Gordhan case, says DA
-
EFF won't vote with other political parties after failed Tshwane bid
-
Malema: DA decision to fine homeless people shows they're anti-black
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.