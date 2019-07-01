View all in Latest
Myeni used bogus whistle-blowers to fire SAA staff, Zondo commission hears

SAA human resources manager Mathulwane Mpshe said the former board chair allegedly fabricated information and leaked it to the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse.

A screengrab of former South African Airways (SAA) Human Resources general manager Mathulwane Emily Mpshe appearing at the Zondo Commission on 1 July 2019.
33 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Former South African Airways (SAA) human resources manager Mathulwane Mpshe has accused former board chairperson Dudu Myeni of pretending to be a whistle-blower in order get rid of certain executives at the state-owned airline.

She said Myeni allegedly fabricated information and leaked it to the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) and then tried to institute disciplinary processes against some members of management.

Mpshe testified at the Zondo commission of inquiry on Monday about the instructions from Myeni during her short stint as acting CEO of SAA in 2015.

She said employees were disciplined or suspended from the airline for failing to follow these instructions.

“Those whistle-blower reports were used to victimise some of the staff members at SAA, to suspend some of the members, and also dismiss them,” she said.

Mpshe said if she refused, she was met with Myeni’s wrath.

“First of all it was a shock [and] people at that state in the organisation - one being the chair and one being the chair of audit and risk [as] board members – could actually go out and do such things,” Mpshe said.

