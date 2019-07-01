'We have wealth in our cultures': Sho Madjozi comes home after winning BET Award

Sho Madjozi won the BET Best New International Act at the 2019 BET Awards in Los Angeles last week.

JOHANNESBURG - After a week that saw her bagging her first BET Award and being listed among Forbes Africa's 30 Under 30 list, local artist Sho Madjozi came home to a warm welcome at OR Tambo International Airport on Monday.

She was also announced among the top 30 in the Creatives category of the Forbes Africa's 30 Under 30 list.

She arrived back in South Africa on Monday morning and was welcomed by her family, fans, media and Arts, Culture, Sport and Recreation Minister Nathi Mthethwa.

Speaking during a media briefing at the airport, Sho Madjozi said winning international awards was a sign that African artists were being recognised for their uniqueness and the display of diverse cultures.

"Previously, from Africa, people mined, like you know, the gold, the minerals and right now the thing that's most valuable is our ideas and our cultures. But we must make sure that we are the ones that benefit from it," she said.

"I am proud and I hope that as Africans we can realise that we have such wealth in our cultures, because the rest of the world can see it."

The Huku Superstar, Sho Madjozi: winner of the Best International Act. just arrived at O.R. Tambo International Airport from the 2019 BET Awards in LA. We are proud of you! pic.twitter.com/kLUUpvLVvY — ORTambo (@ortambo_int) July 1, 2019

We are incredibly proud of @ShoMadjozi as with last year's winner @Sjava_atm because in their authenticity & artistic expression centered in their indigenous languages, pride in culture & heritage- are succeeding in attaining glory on global stages & placing SA on the map. pic.twitter.com/C3e5q5aMB8 — Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) July 1, 2019

Mthethwa also congratulated Sho Madjozi, telling her that the country celebrates her.

@ShoMadjozi 's award is the latest, in sustained acknowledgement & rewarding of excellence of South African music. Hers is a back to back victory @BET with @Sjava_atm; @therealmambazo & @Sowetogospel have attained Grammy glory, not forgetting @ChoirAfrica recent showing @AGT. pic.twitter.com/730UPMyNri — Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) July 1, 2019