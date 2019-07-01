View all in Latest
'We have wealth in our cultures': Sho Madjozi comes home after winning BET Award

Sho Madjozi won the BET Best New International Act at the 2019 BET Awards in Los Angeles last week.

Sho Madjozi addresses media at a press conference at OR Tambo International Airport. Picture: @NathiMthethwa/Twitter.
Sho Madjozi addresses media at a press conference at OR Tambo International Airport. Picture: @NathiMthethwa/Twitter.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - After a week that saw her bagging her first BET Award and being listed among Forbes Africa's 30 Under 30 list, local artist Sho Madjozi came home to a warm welcome at OR Tambo International Airport on Monday.

Sho Madjozi won the BET Best New International Act at the 2019 BET Awards in Los Angeles last week.

She was also announced among the top 30 in the Creatives category of the Forbes Africa's 30 Under 30 list.

She arrived back in South Africa on Monday morning and was welcomed by her family, fans, media and Arts, Culture, Sport and Recreation Minister Nathi Mthethwa.

Speaking during a media briefing at the airport, Sho Madjozi said winning international awards was a sign that African artists were being recognised for their uniqueness and the display of diverse cultures.

"Previously, from Africa, people mined, like you know, the gold, the minerals and right now the thing that's most valuable is our ideas and our cultures. But we must make sure that we are the ones that benefit from it," she said.

"I am proud and I hope that as Africans we can realise that we have such wealth in our cultures, because the rest of the world can see it."

Mthethwa also congratulated Sho Madjozi, telling her that the country celebrates her.

