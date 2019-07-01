WC gang violence: Bheki Cele meets with CPF chairs
CAPE TOWN - The Police Minister Bheki Cele was locked in talks to discuss ways to address an upsurge in gang violence in the Western Cape on Monday.
The minister met with members of Cape metro policing forums. The gathering was initiated by the Mitchells Plains community policing forum cluster, which last week gave Cele 48 hours to come up with a plan to clamp down on violent crime.
It was unlikely to be an easy ride for Cele with more than 2,300 murders recorded between last November and this May and growing impatience from people living in gang-ridden areas.
• 3 men shot dead in Bonteheuwel in separate incidents
CPF chairpersons said they were fed up with talk shops on the issue of gang violence. They demanded that government come up with more effective solutions to address the scourge.
Last week, the Mitchells Plain CPF accused the province’s police management of losing control of the gang violence situation as a result of infighting.
They demanded a temporary committee take over the SAPS management and that the South African National Defence Force come into their neighbourhoods to assist with policing efforts.
The CPF said they expected a clearer picture on how Western Cape police bosses intend to combat gang violence.
Mitchells Plain cluster CPF chairperson Lucinda Evans said they had made some progress.
"The general has committed to looking at resources in terms of the stabilisation of the Cape Flats."
