Van Staden added to training squad as Boks sweat over Kolisi fitness

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 11°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • -1°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
Go

Van Staden added to training squad as Boks sweat over Kolisi fitness

Siya Kolisi injured his knee playing for the Stormers in Super Rugby and was initially ruled out for six weeks in late May, though it now seems likely his rehabilitation will take longer.

Bulls' Marco van Staden runs with the ball during the Super Rugby match between New Zealand's Auckland Blues and South Africa's Northern Bulls at Eden Park in Auckland on 31 May 2019. Picture: AFP
Bulls' Marco van Staden runs with the ball during the Super Rugby match between New Zealand's Auckland Blues and South Africa's Northern Bulls at Eden Park in Auckland on 31 May 2019. Picture: AFP
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN – Bulls loose forward Marco van Staden was added to South Africa’s training squad on Monday as doubts remain over the fitness of Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi ahead of the Rugby Championship.

Kolisi injured his knee playing for the Stormers in Super Rugby and was initially ruled out for six weeks in late May, though it now seems likely his rehabilitation will take longer.

“Van Staden has been drafted in as cover for Siya Kolisi and will remain in camp until there is absolute clarity about whether Kolisi will be able to take part in the initial stages of the Rugby Championship,” South African Rugby said in a statement.

“Kolisi is continuing with his rehabilitation in camp.”

Van Staden, 23, has two test caps, earned in home wins over Argentina and Australia last year.

The Springboks host Australia in the tournament opener in Johannesburg on 20 July before travelling to Wellington to face New Zealand a week later.

Their final fixture in a shortened Rugby Championship season will be against Argentina in Salta in 10 August. The side will also host Argentina in a one-off test in Pretoria a week later before they head to Japan for the Rugby World Cup, which starts on 20 September.

South Africa have been grouped with defending champions New Zealand, Italy, Namibia and Canada.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA