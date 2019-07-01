The struggle continues as Joburg municipal rates, bus fare hikes kick in
In Johannesburg, residents will be paying more for municipal services including water refuse removal and electricity.
JOHANNESBURG – As South Africans grapple with the pressures of a struggling economy, they are set to face even more increases starting on Monday.
In Johannesburg, residents will be paying more for municipal services, including water refuse removal and electricity.
Bus fares are also going up.
The City of Joburg's Mayoral Committee Member for Finance Funzela Ngobeni said: “We do really sympathise with our residents; everything seems to be going up in South Africa, not only the City of Johannesburg.
“The increases just add on top of everything. We had to play a very balancing act, a very delicate one; we’re obligated to render services to our residents continuously.”
WATCH: Online shopping, stokvels, micro-influencing - how to beat rising cost of living
With the country's unemployment rate sitting at over 27% and many companies laying off staff households are becoming even more burdened by the high cost of living.
At 88-years-old, the last thing Grace Vilakazi should be worried about is her livelihood and that of her large family.
Vilakazi barely gets by on her monthly pension grant of R1,800 which she has to stretch between her five grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She relies heavily on donations from the community, including NGOs but often has to resort to desperate measures.
“I’m now forced to ask the people for money to buy bread so that I can feed my family.”
Linda Twala is in charge of the NGO Phuthaditjhaba Care of the Aged. He said the donations that they depend on are few and far between.
“I so wish I could get other people who can follow suit and join me in doing what I can for the senior citizens.”
With the country facing tough economic times and rising costs passed down to consumers, the situation is unlikely to change anytime soon.
For the 2019/2020 financial year, the following municipal tariffs have been increased:
Water by 9,9%,
Property rates by 5,5%,
Electricity by 13,07%,
Refuse removal by 7%
Rea Yava bus fares by 7%.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Business
-
SAA acquires new state-of-the-art aircraft in its fleet
-
Ramaphosa concludes working visit to Japan
-
Online shopping, stokvels, micro-influencing - how to beat rising cost of living
-
NUM calls on govt to investigate after Limpopo mine death
-
Opec set for oil cut extension if Iran endorses pact
-
Rand lifted by improved economic data, dollar dip
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.