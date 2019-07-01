Scrap e-tolls or we'll take action, Msimanga warns Makhura
E-toll gantries went live more than five years ago, but were met with fierce resistance. The opposition continues to grow and is being fuelled by mixed messages from those in power.
JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) Gauteng caucus leader Solly Msimanga on Monday said Premier David Makhura must take steps to eliminate e-tolls or the DA would take action.
“We are giving the premier until the end of August to come up with a concrete plan and open statement. If he is not going to do that, we are going to table a motion in the legislature that he must lodge an inter-governmental dispute or we will take this matter on review,” he said.
Msimanga was responding to Makhura’s State of the Province Address, where the premier said e-tolls would be going soon. He said the DA was not convinced that the African National Congress (ANC) would follow through on this commitment.
• Gauteng MECs won't get new cars, says Makhura
In March, the South African National Road Agency Limited suspended the collection of e-tolls debt which included historic debt and summonses issued from 2015.
Meanwhile, the DA has always criticised the ANC for not scrapping the system by now, as promised by its leadership in the province.
Additional reporting by Mia Lindeque.
