Rhodes University welcomes its first black female deputy vice-chancellor
Dr Mabokang Monnapula-Mapesela replaces the Rhodes' previous deputy vice-chancellor Dr Chrissie Boughey who retired at the end of June.
JOHANNESBURG - As of today, Dr Mabokang Monnapula-Mapesela is Rhodes University's first black female deputy vice-chancellor.
Dr Monnapula-Mapesela has served in other institutions of higher learning before coming to Rhodes.
She was the Dean for Academic Development and Support at the Central University of Technology in the Free State Province and senior Director for the Centre for Innovation in Learning and Teaching for ten years.
She also worked as an associate professor at the University of the Free State where she held several other academic positions in nine years and was as a visiting professor in the Executive Directorate in Education Administration Programme at Seton Hall University in New Jersey in the US.
“We are deeply grateful and very proud to have her as a key member of the senior management team in her role. We look forward with anticipation to her contribution," Rhodes vice-chancellor Dr Sizwe Mabizela said about Dr Monnapula-Mapesela.
As deputy vice-chancellor, she also serves as a deputy chairperson of Umalusi Council and is a member of the Council for Higher Education.
