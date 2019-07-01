Rand stronger after US-China trade ceasefire
The rand started the week stronger after the United States and China agreed to restart their troubled trade talks, lifting the mood across emerging markets.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand started the week stronger after the United States and China agreed to restart their troubled trade talks, lifting the mood across emerging markets.
At 0625 GMT, the rand traded at R14.0500 versus the dollar, around 0.2% firmer than its previous close.
Government bonds were also stronger, as the yield on the benchmark 2026 bond fell 3.5 basis points to 8.06%.
After meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping in Japan on the sidelines of Group of 20 summit, US President Donald Trump said he would hold back on new tariffs and that China will buy more farm products.
China is South Africa’s top trading partner, and the rand is used by some investors as a proxy for emerging market risk, so the rand has tended to move on news on the US-China trade war.
Warrick Butler at Standard Bank said in a note to clients that markets were expecting the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) to cut its main lending rate by 25 basis points at its monetary policy meeting this month.
“The likelihood of a SARB cut is high and the rhetoric could and should also be rather dovish,” Butler said.
Popular in Business
-
SAA acquires new state-of-the-art aircraft in its fleet
-
The struggle continues as Joburg municipal rates, bus fare hikes kick in
-
Vavi: South Africans more indebted than ever before
-
President Ramaphosa pleased with G20 summit outcomes
-
Ramaphosa concludes working visit to Japan
-
Opec set for oil cut extension if Iran endorses pact
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.