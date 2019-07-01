Ramaphosa won’t discipline Gordhan over PP findings... yet

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in May found the minister guilty of ‘improper conduct’ over his approval of then deputy Sars commissioner Ivan Pillay’s early retirement.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday he complied with Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's recommendations in connection with her investigation into Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. But he said he would not take disciplinary action against him pending his High Court review application.

Mkhwebane in May found Gordhan guilty of “improper conduct” over his approval of then deputy South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Ivan Pillay’s early retirement.

In a statement on Monday, the Presidency said Ramaphosa submitted a written response to Mkhwebane on 19 June relating to her report on Gordhan.

“In his response – which was filed within the period of 30 days set by the Public Protector – President Ramaphosa set out his compliance with the recommendations. The Public Protector had directed the President to take note of the findings in the report insofar as they relate to Minister Gordhan and to take appropriate disciplinary action against the Minister. No deadline was given by when such ‘appropriate disciplinary action’ should be taken,” the statement stated.

But due to Gordhan’s court application challenging Mkhwebane’s findings against him, the president would not discipline the minister yet.

“Having considered the Public Protector’s findings against Minister Gordhan as well as the Minister’s challenges to those findings in his review application, it would be inappropriate to take disciplinary action against Minister Gordhan at this point,” the statement read.

“The President explained that there was a dispute pending before the High Court over the legality of the findings on which to base the recommended disciplinary action. Furthermore, this dispute legally challenged the President’s alleged power to exercise such disciplinary action.

“In the event, the President submitted to the Public Protector that the process of taking appropriate disciplinary action against Minister Gordhan would best be served by waiting until the legal processes of his review proceedings were concluded.”

The Presidency said Ramaphosa indicated to the Public Protector his intention to defer his decision on what disciplinary action, if any, to take against Gordhan until the court rules on the matter.