R2k bail for man who attacked Joburg pastor wearing EFF cap
Johannes Bothma (28) was charged with crimen injuria and assault.
JOHANNESBURG - A man captured on video attacking a Johannesburg pastor for allegedly wearing an Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) cap has been granted R2,000 bail at the Roodepoort Regional Court.
He handed himself over to the police last week after the video, which showed him punching Ron Rambebu through the window of his car at a petrol station, went viral.
Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said Bothma was expected back in court on 18 July after the matter was postponed for further investigation.
It's in the hands of the court to hand down befitting sentence, the man will appear in Roodepoort magistrate court at 10am today let's meet there. pic.twitter.com/EKhaEriR74— EFFJoziGroundForces (@Effgroundforces) July 1, 2019
