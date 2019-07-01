View all in Latest
R2k bail for man who attacked Joburg pastor wearing EFF cap

Johannes Bothma (28) was charged with crimen injuria and assault.

Pastor Ron Rambebu was allegedly racially attacked by Johannes Bothma for wearing an EFF cap. Picture: Facebook.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - A man captured on video attacking a Johannesburg pastor for allegedly wearing an Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) cap has been granted R2,000 bail at the Roodepoort Regional Court.

Johannes Bothma (28) was charged with crimen injuria and assault.

He handed himself over to the police last week after the video, which showed him punching Ron Rambebu through the window of his car at a petrol station, went viral.

Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said Bothma was expected back in court on 18 July after the matter was postponed for further investigation.

