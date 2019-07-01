Proteas must learn how to deal with pressure - Cricket SA CEO

Thabang Moroe believes the Proteas World Cup campaign was tough because it is a mental game but stressed out what happened as a systemic thing rather than a psychological thing for professional cricketers.

CAPE TOWN - Cricket South Africa CEO Thabang Moroe said the Proteas need to find a better way moving forward to deal with pressure.

"For me honestly it's about how we tweak one or two things within our system to make sure we are strong and tough-minded cricketers," Moroe said.

"I think if you look cricket the way it is especially on the amateur side of things - it's very easy for cricketers to move from one school to another - from one team to another. Because you believe if you're not getting enough opportunities and you're not good for the team, so you might think that you don't need to stay in the team and fight. That cultivates a cricketer who does not know how to fight."

South Africa has knocked out the World Cup after losing five games winning only two.

Moroe says the country has been hit by players in the past who leaves the national team to continue their careers as Kolpak players on the English county circuit.

"We have few individuals [not talking about this current team] but throughout - we've had individuals where if you don't get picked in the team, they'd rather want go Kolpak."

He added: "If you look at the team like Australia, after the sandpaper saga incident in Cape Town they had to go through, I mean the team was down and out for a couple of months. But if you look at them playing today, it doesn't look like a team like it was once down, its because mentally Australian are tough - you can see when Steve Smith and David Warner walking into bat being booed every day but they put their hands up and say we don't care - we are here for our country and they are performing."