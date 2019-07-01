PP is revealing her real agenda with Gordhan case, says DA

‘Business Day’ reported that Mkhwebane wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa, saying his refusal to implement her remedial action to discipline Gordhan was failure to uphold the Constitution.

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) said on Monday Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane should use her own advice and allow Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan space to appeal her findings before any action can be taken against him.

Business Day reported that Mkhwebane wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa, saying his refusal to implement her remedial action to discipline Gordhan was failure to uphold the Constitution.

• Ramaphosa won’t discipline Gordhan over pp findings... yet

In May, Mkhwebane found Gordhan guilty of improper conduct in relation to a pension payout to former South African Revenue Service (Sars) senior official Ivan Pillay and ordered Ramaphosa to discipline him.

But DA chief whip John Steenhuisen said Mkhwebane was allowed space to appeal a previous court decision against her when the DA laid a complaint, calling for her removal and said she must give the same courtesy to Gordhan.

“And yet in this in this instance incident, it appears she is trying to force the president into a position knowing full well that minister Gordhan has appealed that particular finding of hers and there’s a court process underway,” Steenhuisen said.

“But again, all that the Public Protector does in this action is, to my mind, is to portray what her real agenda is and her role in that.”

Steenhuisen said his party would continue its call for Parliament to probe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office.