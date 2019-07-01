Plane crash in Texas kills 10 people: officials
The plane was heading for St. Petersburg, Florida and was carrying two flight crew and eight passengers, Vice Chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Bruce Landsberg said.
WASHINGTON – A small twin-engine passenger plane crashed in Texas in the United States on Sunday, killing 10 people, officials said.
"The Dallas County Medical Examiner has confirmed 10 fatalities and no survivors," a spokesperson for the town of Addison told AFP.
The plane was heading for St Petersburg, Florida and was carrying two flight crew and eight passengers, vice chairperson of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Bruce Landsberg said.
There were few details on what caused the crash, which the NTSB is investigating, he said.
"There are any number of possibilities that could occur," Landsberg told a press conference.
A massive column of black smoke poured out of a building at the airport in Addison after the crash, as firefighters directed streams of water toward the blaze.
The NTSB investigator in charge of the accident, Jennifer Rodi, said the plane, which had changed ownership recently, hit a private hangar at the airport.
CBS News quoted sources as saying the aircraft lost an engine on takeoff and veered into the hangar.
Popular in World
-
Where do we draw the line? Picture of drowned father, daughter stirs debate
-
Whaling ships set sail as Japan resumes commercial hunts
-
Europe’s heatwave causes wildfires, public nudity and traffic restrictions
-
North Korea hails 'historic' Kim-Trump summit
-
Teen saves toddler from near-fatal fall
-
Hotter than Death Valley: Europe burns, sweats in record heat
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.