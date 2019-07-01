View all in Latest
Plane crash in Texas kills 10 people: officials

The plane was heading for St. Petersburg, Florida and was carrying two flight crew and eight passengers, Vice Chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Bruce Landsberg said.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
2 hours ago

WASHINGTON – A small twin-engine passenger plane crashed in Texas in the United States on Sunday, killing 10 people, officials said.

"The Dallas County Medical Examiner has confirmed 10 fatalities and no survivors," a spokesperson for the town of Addison told AFP.

The plane was heading for St Petersburg, Florida and was carrying two flight crew and eight passengers, vice chairperson of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Bruce Landsberg said.

There were few details on what caused the crash, which the NTSB is investigating, he said.

"There are any number of possibilities that could occur," Landsberg told a press conference.

A massive column of black smoke poured out of a building at the airport in Addison after the crash, as firefighters directed streams of water toward the blaze.

The NTSB investigator in charge of the accident, Jennifer Rodi, said the plane, which had changed ownership recently, hit a private hangar at the airport.

CBS News quoted sources as saying the aircraft lost an engine on takeoff and veered into the hangar.

