Alleged PE child rapist to appear in court
He was arrested last week and is expected to appear in the New Brighton Magistrates Court on Monday.
CAPE TOWN - An alleged child rapist in Port Elizabeth is accused of luring children with chips and sweets.
The hospitalisation of an 11-year-old Kwazakele girl who was treated for bleeding genitalia led police to a bigger investigation. Last week, she told doctors at the Dora Nginza Hospital that she had been sexually abused.
She could identify her alleged attacker and police were notified. Upon further investigation, three more girls aged between nine and 12 went to police claiming to have been targeted by the same 26-year-old suspect.
Cases of rape, attempted rape, and sexual assault were opened. Police said the suspect and all four children live in the same street.
It’s alleged he enticed and lured children to his house on numerous occasions since 2017 promising to buy them chips and sweets.
Officers were investigating whether there were more victims.
