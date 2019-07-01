Parkview police admit struggling with resources to track down missing man

The police's Sifiso Mabizela said although there were challenges with resources at Parkview Police Station, officers were working hard to crack the case.

JOHANNESBURG – Parkview police have confirmed they are struggling with resources after complaints about their efforts to find a missing man.

Wayne Smith was last seen on 12 June at his workplace in Rosebank.

Police and private investigators have tracked his car and cell phone in Tembisa, but a suspect had to be released due to insufficient evidence.

A meeting between the station and Parkview community members on Sunday resolved that the parties would join efforts to search for Smith.

Mabizela explains: “Yes I know we’re struggling with resources and we know that the family is concerned and emotional. They wanted the investigating officer to act and it’s not 24 hours that you would have state resources.”

Eyewitness News also spoke to the missing person's husband, Charl Smith, who pleaded with the public to help with any information related to the case.

“I did confirm yesterday that they are struggling with resources and they showed us that they are on top of this, that there’s a whole lot of further leads. Our main concern is that it’s day number 18, but we’ve not heard anything.”

Police are following up leads that suggest Smith could have been hijacked.

His car has not been recovered.