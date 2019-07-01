Parkview police admit struggling with resources to track down missing man
The police's Sifiso Mabizela said although there were challenges with resources at Parkview Police Station, officers were working hard to crack the case.
JOHANNESBURG – Parkview police have confirmed they are struggling with resources after complaints about their efforts to find a missing man.
Wayne Smith was last seen on 12 June at his workplace in Rosebank.
Police and private investigators have tracked his car and cell phone in Tembisa, but a suspect had to be released due to insufficient evidence.
The police's Sifiso Mabizela said although there were challenges with resources at Parkview Police Station, officers were working hard to crack the case.
A meeting between the station and Parkview community members on Sunday resolved that the parties would join efforts to search for Smith.
Mabizela explains: “Yes I know we’re struggling with resources and we know that the family is concerned and emotional. They wanted the investigating officer to act and it’s not 24 hours that you would have state resources.”
Eyewitness News also spoke to the missing person's husband, Charl Smith, who pleaded with the public to help with any information related to the case.
“I did confirm yesterday that they are struggling with resources and they showed us that they are on top of this, that there’s a whole lot of further leads. Our main concern is that it’s day number 18, but we’ve not heard anything.”
Police are following up leads that suggest Smith could have been hijacked.
His car has not been recovered.
More in Local
-
FS police probe deadly shack fire
-
Workers at Lanxess mine to return to work after sit-in
-
Bonteheuwel church service disrupted as gangsters seek shelter during shooting
-
Denzil Daniels reunited with family after being missing for six years
-
CT mom reveals fears after reunion with son she thought had died
-
The struggle continues as Joburg municipal rates, bus fare hikes kick in
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.