Olympic 400m champ Van Niekerk suffers another injury setback

The Olympic gold medalist suffered a freak knee injury during a celebrity touch rugby match in 2017.

Wayde van Niekerk speaks about his injury and recovery process during a press briefing in Johannesburg on 28 February 2019. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
48 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - South African 400 metre world record holder Wayde van Niekerk has been ruled out of the upcoming Diamond League series after suffering another injury set back.

Van Niekerk took to Twitter on Monday, posting that he has picked up a bone injury to his knee and would not be able to compete in the upcoming events.

The Olympic gold medalist suffered a freak knee injury during a celebrity touch rugby match in 2017.

He made a brief return to the track in February this year, winning the provincial Free State championships in Bloemfontein in a time of 47:28 seconds.

Van Niekerk, though, was not at 100% during that race and continued his rehabilitation.

"He had MRI scans which showed the ligaments and meniscus in his right knee were fine, but unfortunately he picked up a bone bruise which has set him back five or six weeks", said Peet van Zyl of In-Site Athlete Management.

Van Niekerk, who successfully defended his 400m title and earned a silver in the 200m at the IAAF World Championships two years ago, could compete in Doha later in the season, having received a wild card entry as the defending 400m champion.

"It's very disappointing as I probably pushed myself too hard but I'm now working towards the goal patiently and I will review my competition schedule with my team and together with my coach (Ans Botha) will decide where and when to race", said Van Niekerk.

