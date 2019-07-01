Nadal happy to see Murray back on court
Murray, 32, returned from a five-month injury layoff last month to win the men’s doubles title at Queen’s Club with Feliciano Lopez and is entered with Pierre-Hugues Herbert at Wimbledon.
LONDON – Andy Murray is one of the most important players in the tennis circuit and his comeback from injury should please everybody, 18-times Grand Slam winner Rafa Nadal has said.
“It is not about I am happy to see him back. Everybody should be happy to see him back. He is one of the most important players of our sport in the last 10 years. It’s good news when we have the top players back,” Nadal said.
“Most important thing, I am happy for him personally that he’s able to keep playing,” the double Wimbledon champion added.
The twice men’s singles champion at Wimbledon also plans to play mixed as he continues his recovery from hip-resurfacing surgery in February. He is not playing singles.
“Hopefully he will have the chance to keep playing on singles. But anyway, he’s able to enjoy again tennis without much pain, as I heard. That’s the main thing and the most important thing,” Nadal said.
