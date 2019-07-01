View all in Latest
Meet SA's 1st female ship builder

Candra Shanice Pedro explained how she came to enter the field of shipbuilding after seeing an apprenticeship advert and going to an interview.

Candra Shanice Pedro. Picture: Moegamat Davids/Facebook.
Candra Shanice Pedro. Picture: Moegamat Davids/Facebook.
40 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - South Africa's first qualified female shipbuilder Candra Shanice Pedro hails from Bonteheuwel on the Cape Flats.

She discussed her fascinating career choice with Kieno Kammies on Monday morning.

She began her apprenticeship in 2013, and after six years she recently qualified as a shipbuilder.

"Since high school, I have always been in a technical and engineering field," Pedro said.

She explained how she came to enter the field of shipbuilding after seeing an apprenticeship advert and going to an interview.

"Once they informed me what it was all about, I kind of fell in love with it."

Listen to the audio below for more.

