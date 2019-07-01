Mayors can’t spend more than R700k on cars as Mboweni’s rules kick in

Tito Mboweni announced the measures, aimed at clamping down on irregular spending.

CAPE TOWN - National Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s cost containment regulations kick in from Monday, 1 July.

The cost-cutting regulations include limiting the use of consultants, doing away with official credit cards and limiting the amount of money spent on cars for mayors to no more than R700,000.

Spending on catering and business-class travel will also be tightened.

Government is hoping regulations will reign in mayors and municipal managers that have left their council's finances in dire straits.

In the Western Cape, local government MEC Anton Bredell said it was all systems go.

“In the Western Cape, we have had most of the cost containment measures in line over the last couple of years.”

Cape Chamber of Commerce president Geoff Jacobs said the legislation would hopefully improve audit outcomes.

“The minister has done the right thing by curbing spending.”

The Auditor-General's annual report on municipal finances revealed last week that only 18 of the nation's 257 audited municipalities received clean audits.