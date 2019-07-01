Mayors can’t spend more than R700k on cars as Mboweni’s rules kick in
Tito Mboweni announced the measures, aimed at clamping down on irregular spending.
CAPE TOWN - National Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s cost containment regulations kick in from Monday, 1 July.
Mboweni announced the measures, aimed at clamping down on irregular spending.
The cost-cutting regulations include limiting the use of consultants, doing away with official credit cards and limiting the amount of money spent on cars for mayors to no more than R700,000.
Spending on catering and business-class travel will also be tightened.
Government is hoping regulations will reign in mayors and municipal managers that have left their council's finances in dire straits.
In the Western Cape, local government MEC Anton Bredell said it was all systems go.
“In the Western Cape, we have had most of the cost containment measures in line over the last couple of years.”
Cape Chamber of Commerce president Geoff Jacobs said the legislation would hopefully improve audit outcomes.
“The minister has done the right thing by curbing spending.”
The Auditor-General's annual report on municipal finances revealed last week that only 18 of the nation's 257 audited municipalities received clean audits.
Popular in Local
-
Ramaphosa won’t discipline Gordhan over PP findings... yet
-
Scrap e-tolls or we'll take action, Msimanga warns Makhura
-
CT residents will pay more for municipal services from today
-
Gauteng MECs won't get new cars, says Makhura
-
SAA acquires new state-of-the-art aircraft in its fleet
-
MKMVA: FW De Klerk gets treated better than those who fought apartheid
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.