No bail yet for man linked to Tshwane homeless attack

JOHANNESBURG - A man arrested in connection with the attack on a homeless person in Tshwane has been remanded in custody.

He appeared in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Monday, where the matter was postponed to next week for a formal bail application.

The 40-year-old suspect was arrested last week on attempted murder charges. He allegedly stabbed the victim in Muckelneuck in May, the same area where the bodies of five homeless people were found last month. The police’s Kay Makhubele said at the time of the arrest the man was not linked to any of the mysterious murders in that area.

“These cases are treated separately. We're investigating a case of murder, however, we cannot link him now. But we will be continuing the investigation.”

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Gauteng spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said: “The matter has been postponed to Monday, 8 July for a formal bail application, to allow the State to do the profiling of the accused, as well as verifying his address.”

