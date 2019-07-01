Gauteng MECs won't get new cars, says Makhura

The premier said the province will take all measures to maximize service delivery and ensure clean financial management.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura on Monday said new MECs would use official cars left by their predecessors as part of the province’s austerity measures.

Makhura made the announcement during his State of the Province Address at the University of Johannesburg’s Soweto campus.

Makhura said officials that don’t adhere to financial management principles would be dealt with. Midvaal Local Municipality was the only municipality in Gauteng that got a clean audit, even though none of the 11 audited municipalities were unqualified.

Makhura said MECs would lead financial prudence by example.

“The kind of cars that were used by the MECs before, all the MECs are using those cars now until they reach their full life cycle.”

He said the province would not allow municipalities to compromise service delivery regardless of who governs them.

“When a municipality is not doing well, we will intervene. In the DA when your municipality isn’t doing well, we will intervene.”

