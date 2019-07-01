Makhura: Democracy alive in SA but more must be done with economy
Gauteng Premier David Makhura said there was no doubt that democracy was alive in South Africa but the economy must still ensure that no one went to bed hungry.
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Premier David Makhura said that companies in the province had created 45,000 jobs in the country and continent.
Makhura is delivering his State of the Province Address at the University of Johannesburg’s Soweto campus.
Former Gauteng premiers Mbhazima Shilowa and Mathole Motsekga and National Assembly Deputy Speaker Lechesa Tsenodi are among guests in attendance.
#GPSOPA19— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 1, 2019
Gauteng companies have created 45,000 jobs in SA and the continent as it gears for AFRICA FREE TRADE AREA @nthakoana
