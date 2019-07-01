Makhura: Democracy alive in SA but more must be done with economy

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 11°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • -1°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
Go

Makhura: Democracy alive in SA but more must be done with economy

Gauteng Premier David Makhura said there was no doubt that democracy was alive in South Africa but the economy must still ensure that no one went to bed hungry.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura ahead of his State of the Province Address at the University of Johannesburg's Soweto campus on 1 July 2019. Picture: @David_Makhura/Twitter
Gauteng Premier David Makhura ahead of his State of the Province Address at the University of Johannesburg's Soweto campus on 1 July 2019. Picture: @David_Makhura/Twitter
40 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Premier David Makhura said that companies in the province had created 45,000 jobs in the country and continent.

Makhura is delivering his State of the Province Address at the University of Johannesburg’s Soweto campus.

Former Gauteng premiers Mbhazima Shilowa and Mathole Motsekga and National Assembly Deputy Speaker Lechesa Tsenodi are among guests in attendance.

The premier said there was no doubt that democracy was alive in South Africa but the economy must still ensure that no one went to bed hungry.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA