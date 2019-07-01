Juvenile humpback whale rescued in Buffels Bay

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) rescued the eight-metre whale offshore of Buffels Bay, Cape Point.

CAPE TOWN - A juvenile humpback whale was disentangled in Buffels Bay on Monday morning.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) rescued the eight-metre whale offshore of Buffels Bay, Cape Point.

The NSRI’s Craig Lambinon said members were activated on Sunday afternoon. However, due to unfavourable sea conditions, the operation was suspended.

This was the fourth whale entanglement over the past two weeks.

During separate incident last week, a humpback whale carcass entangled in an octopus net was found floating about 500 metres off Sunny Cove on Wednesday.

During the same week, Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Barbara Creecy temporarily suspended exploratory fishing for octopus following widespread public concern regarding recent whale entanglements in False Bay.

Creecy’s decision follows an online petition which gained about 25,000 signatures by Friday afternoon. The petition was launched by a Simonstown resident after a whale's carcass was found.

However, the City of Cape Town's Gregg Oelofse on Monday said it might take weeks to remove octopus traps.

“There are thousands of metres of it. It is also weather dependent. My team will keep an eye on the progress.”

He added there was usually a peak in whale numbers between July and September.

“We would be grateful if people could remove the traps in the southern area of False Bay because we know there are high numbers of whales there.”