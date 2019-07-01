Joburgers struggling to pay municipal debt can make special arrangements
The City is owed more than R23 billion in unpaid bills.
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg (CoJ) has appealed to residents who can’t meet their monthly municipal payments to make special arrangements with officials.
“People are really left with no choice but not to pay us. We are encouraging our residents to come forward when they are unable to pay and we make an arrangement for them to be able to pay the amounts they owe,” said mayoral committee member for finance Funzela Ngobeni.
• Calls for pensioners to be assisted amid rising cost of living
From Monday, ratepayers were forking out more for various services including electricity, water, property rates and bus rides.
WATCH: Online shopping, stokvels, micro-influencing - how to beat rising cost of living
