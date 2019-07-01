Individuals can withdraw US cash after ending dollarisation, Zim minister says

HARARE – Individuals will be allowed to withdraw cash US dollars from foreign currency accounts but companies will be limited, Zimbabwe’s Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube told lawmakers in parliament on Monday.

Zimbabwe made its interim currency, the RTGS dollar introduced in February, the country’s sole legal tender last Monday, ending a decade of dollarisation and taking another step towards relaunching the Zimbabwean dollar.