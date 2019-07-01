'Good cops do exist,' say officers who helped reunite Denzil Daniels with mom

Warrant Officer Michael Daniels and Constable Emile Farao applied for leave and in their personal capacity ensured that Jane Daniels could meet her son at the eSwatini border on Friday.

OSHOEK BORDER POST - Two Delft police officers who travelled across the country to reunite a missing man with his mother have proven that good cops do exist.

Denzil Daniels (30), who is mentally challenged, was missing for six years.

Warrant Officer Daniels used his private vehicle for the roundtrip of about 3,600 kilometers, which was funded by civilians, business owners and humanitarian aid group the Gift of the Givers - alerted to the effort by Eyewitness News.

It was a long and tiring journey, but for the two officers, the elation on Jane Daniels's face when she hugged her son for the first time in six years made it all worthwhile.

Warrant Officer Michael Daniels - not related to the missing man - and Constable Emile Farao agreed to help the 60-year-old pensioner when she allegedly struggled to get help from the SAPS in Cape Town and the Department of Home Affairs.

Farao said that he had an obligation to go out of his way to help the desperate mother, who thought her son had died after years of fruitless searches.

"As a police officer, I have a duty to serve. As a human being, it is my obligation to my fellow human being to help them, that's why I felt that if we're going to do nothing, no one's going to do anything, then who is going to help her?"

Warrant Officer Daniels believes the world would be a much better place if more men and women in blue go above and beyond the call of duty to help people in need.

"People are very negative about the police but I'm telling you that there are good police officers who go out of their way to help the community."

Both officers said that although the journey was long and not short of literal and figurative speedbumps, they'd do it again in a heartbeat.