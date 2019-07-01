Gauteng Premier Makhura expected to table plans to root out corruption in SOPA

Premier Makhura is expected to outline how he plans to deal with all forms of financial mismanagement.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Premier David Makhura will have to table concrete plans to deal with corruption when he presents his State of the Province Address on Monday.

This comes on the heels of the Auditor-General’s findings which showed that unauthorised and irregular expenditure in the province has increased.

Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni account for 35% of expenditure of the 257 municipalities in the country and unauthorised and irregular expenditure in Gauteng has ballooned to R4.5 billion.

In Ekurhuleni, R22 million was spent to buy 565 temporary housing structures and R7 million on security.

When the security budget ran out, the structures were stolen, highlighting poor project management.

In the Johannesburg metro, budget for the Bushkoppies Water Project ballooned from R70 million to R151 million because the scope of the project was changed and then made worse by delays due to unrest.

Meanwhile, the Auditor-General said that Gauteng remained slow in effectively applying consequences for poor financial management and that was one of the root causes of lack of accountability.

