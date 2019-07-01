FS police probe deadly shack fire

It's understood the siblings, aged 13 and 17, were killed when their shack caught fire at the weekend.

JOHANNESBURG – Free State police are investigating the deaths of two teenagers in Thabong, Welkom.

The cause of the blaze is not clear but police believe they may have forgotten to switch off a stove when they went to bed.

South African Police Service spokesperson Malebo Khosana has confirmed the incident.