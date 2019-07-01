eThekwini acting mayor awaits lab results of 'poisoned' water

-
eThekwini acting mayor awaits lab results of 'poisoned' waterLocal
-
Makhura: Democracy alive in SA but more must be done with economyLocal
-
Meet SA's 1st female ship builderLocal
-
Cele to meet WC CPF board to deal with Cape Flats gang violenceLocal
-
PIC commission can't ignore racism claims against evidence leader - analystsLocal
-
WATCH LIVE: Former HR manager details state capture at SAABusiness
-
Makhura: Democracy alive in SA but more must be done with economyLocal
-
Meet SA's 1st female ship builderLocal
-
Cele to meet WC CPF board to deal with Cape Flats gang violenceLocal
-
PIC commission can't ignore racism claims against evidence leader - analystsLocal
-
WATCH LIVE: Former HR manager details state capture at SAABusiness
-
'Good cops do exist,' say officers who helped reunite Denzil Daniels with momLocal
Popular Topics
-
Gauteng Premier Makhura expected to table plans to root out corruption in SOPAPolitics
-
Ramaphosa concludes working visit to JapanPolitics
-
Mangosuthu Buthelezi: 'IFP has a fair chance of grabbing KZN from ANC'Politics
-
DA demands update on criminal complaint against DlaminiLocal
-
Maphatsoe: ‘Those criticising Mkhwebane have no respect for Constitution’Local
-
Nehawu to Ramaphosa: Implement ANC election promises, Nasrec resolutionsPolitics
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Sona clearly displays the ramifications of the ANC's rotOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Yes, we must dare to dreamOpinion
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Sona and the cultural iconography of slayingOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: No magic in president’s sober SonaOpinion
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Proteas face cold new dawnOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: SA should learn from Brazil about how to tackle ‘hidden hunger’Opinion
Popular Topics
-
Rand stronger after US-China trade ceasefireBusiness
-
President Ramaphosa pleased with G20 summit outcomesLocal
-
Vavi: South Africans more indebted than ever beforeBusiness
-
The struggle continues as Joburg municipal rates, bus fare hikes kick inBusiness
-
Online shopping, stokvels, micro-influencing - how to beat rising cost of livingBusiness
-
Opec set for oil cut extension if Iran endorses pactBusiness
Popular Topics
Cara Delevingne slams Justin Bieber
-
Actor survives accidentally being shot with crossbow during NAF showLocal
-
MY TAKE: 'Going Back to the Truth of Space' and the role of ancestors in lifeLifestyle
-
Justin Bieber: Hailey is 'so out of my league'Lifestyle
-
Tony Miyambo's burden of playing an ape in a post-apartheid SALifestyle
-
Jada Pinkett-Smith says she never wanted to marryLifestyle
-
Putin says 'genius musician' Elton John mistaken on Russia LGBT rightsWorld
-
Lady Gaga crashes Stonewall rally in New YorkLifestyle
-
Stormzy becomes first UK rapper to headline GlastonburyLifestyle
-
'What If Jesus Was A Tsotsi' - When the language barrier hits you hardLifestyle
-
Renard expects 'tough game' against struggling BafanaSport
-
No action on Crusaders' abuse claims after probeSport
-
South Africa's Bezuidenhout wins first EPGA titleSport
-
No 800m, no worlds says defiant SemenyaSport
-
England get World Cup back on track with India winSport
-
Verstappen ends Mercedes run but stewards investigateSport
Popular Topics
-
Vettori urges New Zealand not to panic after World Cup blowSport
-
Proteas bowl in World Cup match against Sri LankaSport
-
Kohli's India end West Indies World Cup hopesSport
-
JP Duminy and the ghost of Lily LumleySport
-
New Zealand can shrug off Pakistan World Cup defeat, says NeeshamSport
-
CARTOON: Proteas see flames at CWCSport
Popular Topics
-
Online shopping, stokvels, micro-influencing - how to beat rising cost of livingBusiness
-
Where do we draw the line? Picture of drowned father, daughter stirs debateWorld
-
Teen saves toddler from near-fatal fallLifestyle
-
Vicki Momberg’s bid to appeal conviction, sentence dismissedLocal
-
Europe’s heatwave causes wildfires, public nudity and traffic restrictionsWorld
-
Meet the House of Monatic tailors who made President Ramaphosa's new suitLocal
-
Agrizzi to pay R200,000 for using K-wordLocal
-
ON THE COUCH: After abandonment, Paul Daniels finds home as a para-athlete starSport
-
Meet SA’s musical sensation, Ndlovu Youth ChoirLifestyle
-
CARTOON: Proteas see flames at CWCSport
-
CARTOON: No Praise For The President Just YetPolitics
-
CARTOON: Can Sona 'fashion a fix' for SA economy?Business
-
CARTOON: Save our SchoolsLocal
-
CARTOON: Weather for DucksSport
-
CARTOON: Who Made Ace the Minister of finANCe?Business
-
CARTOON: Having The Proteas Over for BreakfastSport
-
CARTOON: #Uyajola99 - The Political EpisodePolitics
-
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?Politics
- Mon
- 18°C
- 3°C
- Tue
- 15°C
- 1°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 1°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 3°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 14°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 4°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 4°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 3°C
- Tue
- 15°C
- 0°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 1°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 0°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 3°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 2°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 13°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 12°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 15°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 13°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 13°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 13°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 14°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 3°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 11°C
- 1°C
- Tue
- 12°C
- 0°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- -1°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 1°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 1°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 0°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 2°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 3°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 14°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 8°C
eThekwini acting mayor awaits lab results of 'poisoned' water
Acting mayor Fawzia Peer was rushed to hospital on Thursday after drinking water at an eThekwini council meeting. She had complained about a burning sensation in her mouth and throat.
JOHANNESBURG – Lab results from allegedly poisoned water at an eThekwini council meeting are expected to be released on Monday.
Acting Mayor Fawzia Peer was rushed to hospital on Thursday after drinking water. She had complained about a burning sensation in her mouth and throat.
Peer said that the water smelled like paraffin.
“I don’t know the underlying cause or who tried to do something like that; but I’d say that no matter what, it will not deter me from using my leadership role here as the acting mayor. I’ll continue to serve the community.”
She has been acting mayor since Zandile Gumede was forced to take 30 days leave following her arrest on corruption charges.
Popular in Local
-
ANC calls on members to refrain from public criticism of Mkhwebane3 hours ago
-
SAA acquires new state-of-the-art aircraft in its fleet18 hours ago
-
Denzil Daniels explains disappearance, says he hitchhiked from Delft to eSwatini4 hours ago
-
WATCH LIVE: Former HR manager details state capture at SAAone hour ago
-
PIC commission can't ignore racism claims against evidence leader - analysts58 minutes ago
-
CoJ criticised for withdrawing ambulance service to Cosmo City after attacks2 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.