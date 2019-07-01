eThekwini acting mayor awaits lab results of 'poisoned' water

Acting mayor Fawzia Peer was rushed to hospital on Thursday after drinking water at an eThekwini council meeting. She had complained about a burning sensation in her mouth and throat.

JOHANNESBURG – Lab results from allegedly poisoned water at an eThekwini council meeting are expected to be released on Monday.

Peer said that the water smelled like paraffin.

“I don’t know the underlying cause or who tried to do something like that; but I’d say that no matter what, it will not deter me from using my leadership role here as the acting mayor. I’ll continue to serve the community.”

She has been acting mayor since Zandile Gumede was forced to take 30 days leave following her arrest on corruption charges.