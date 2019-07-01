Denzil Daniels explains disappearance, says he hitchhiked from Delft to eSwatini

Denzil Daniels (30) disappeared six years ago and Jane Daniels had given up hope of ever seeing her son alive again, even holding a memorial service years after he went missing.

OSHOEK BORDER POST - A missing mentally challenged man said that he hitchhiked and walked 1,800 kilometers from his Delft home to eSwatini.

On Friday, he was reunited with his mother at the Oshoek Border Post between South Africa and the kingdom formerly known as Swaziland.

A smiling Denzil Daniels clung to his mother as the elated woman hugged him tightly saying: "My child, my child... oh how I've missed you".

Physically, Daniels seemed to be in good health.

Emotionally, he seemed happy, but at the same time confused and far removed from reality.

He spoke softly and incoherently, mumbling that he'd left home six years ago and had hitchhiked to eSwatini where he made friends and did odd jobs to make a living.

"I helped people to earn some money, selling clothes and stuff like that... I missed my family."

When hearing his father had died in December, Daniels struggled to respond, but his body language changed instantly, his shoulders and head dropped and so did his broad smile.

How Daniels was able to cross the well-policed border into eSwatini without documents remains a mystery a question even he can't answer.

