Delft CPF: Denzil Daniels reunion has created hope for others
The CPF threw a welcome back party for Denzil Daniels on Sunday after he and his mother returned home after their reunion in eSwatini.
CAPE TOWN - The Delft community policing forum believes that a local man having been reunited with his family after disappearing six years ago gives hope to other families who have missing loved ones.
The pair were reunited in eSwatini on Friday after the woman spent years trying to track him down.
The pair were reunited in eSwatini on Friday after the woman spent years trying to track him down.
eSwatini police recently contacted their Delft counterparts after they found Daniels scratching in bins outside a local supermarket.
The CPF's Fariedah Ryklief: "For us, it is amazing because we have a lot of cold cases where missing persons are concerned. We also have a lot of parents calling us because they have hope for their children that they're looking for. So it's created a lot of hope for many people."
