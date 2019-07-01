View all in Latest
DA vows to fight appointment of ANC’s ‘rogue gallery’ in Parliament

A total of 33 oversight committees are scheduled to meet for the first time this week to elect chairs. The DA is opposing the ANC’s list of MPs to lead committees.

Democratic Alliance's Chief Whip John Steenhuisen during a press briefing in Johannesburg on the 21 May 2018. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
27 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) is promising to resist the African National Congress’ (ANC) plans to appoint what it calls a rogue gallery to certain key committee chair positions in Parliament.

A total of 33 oversight committees are scheduled to meet for the first time this week to elect chairs. Because the ANC has the majority in Parliament, it will effectively get to pick who leads each committee.

Among those tapped for the key oversight positions is Mosebenzi Zwane, who is implicated in the state capture inquiry and former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo.

If everything goes according to plan, the ANC will use its majority in the committees to push through the election of its preferred candidates.

These also include former minister Faith Muthambi, who is expected to head up the committee on cooperative governance and traditional affairs.

But DA chief whip John Steenhuisen says the party won’t support the nominations of what it calls problematic candidates and will put forward its own candidates.

“These individuals can cause significant damage to Parliament’s ability to get its work done. It can also do significant damage to the president’s work.”

The DA says it will also be laying formal complaints with Parliament’s ethics committee against committee chairpersons with substantial allegations against them.

“It’s impossible for someone who is an accused in the state capture saga to probe allegations of state capture.”

