CT residents will pay more for municipal services from today

CAPE TOWN - It's that day of the year again, where the rates for all municipal services go up. As of 1 July, Capetonians will pay more for water, electricity and rubbish removal.

Residents in the city of Cape Town will pay R1,23 more for every 1,000 litres of municipal water you use.

Electricity tariffs have also gone up by 8,88% and the tariff for refuse removal goes up by 5%.

Local Government MEC Anton Bredell said they were mindful of the tough economic times and, as such, most municipalities in the province kept their increases between 5% and 10%.

He said the growth of the province’s population proved to be a challenge for municipalities.

“We need to adhere to the requests to provide services. It puts a lot of strain on our municipalities.”