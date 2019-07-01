CT mom reveals fears after reunion with son she thought had died

Jane Daniels says now that her son is back home after being missing for six years, her main focus will be to seek medical help for his mental condition.

CAPE TOWN - "My heart won't be able to handle losing him again".

These are the words of Jane Daniels, a Delft mother who was reunited with her mentally challenged son whom she thought had died after he disappeared from outside their home six years ago.

The woman even held a memorial service to bid farewell to Denzil Daniels, without any proof that he had died.

About two weeks ago, police in Eswatini, formerly known as Swaziland, contacted their counterparts in Delft, telling them they had found a man scratching in bins outside a supermarket in the area.

While the 30-year-old man seemed confused, he was able to give police his mother's address.

WATCH: Denzil Daniels reunited with family after being missing for six years

Two Delft police officers, Warrant Officer Michael Daniels and Constable Emile Farao then made their way to No. 5 Boomerang Street in The Hague in Delft.

There they found Jane, who fainted when they showed her a photo of her son who she was convinced she'd never see again. In the photo he was smiling but most importantly and shockingly to his mother, Denzil was alive!

The two officers, in their personal capacity, last week took a roundtrip of about 3,600 kilometers from Delft to the Oshoek Border Post between South Africa and the small kingdom, to take the overwhelmed mother to fetch her son.

Warrant Officer Daniels used his private vehicle for the trip, which was funded by civilians, business owners and humanitarian aid group the Gift of the Givers, who were alerted to the effort by Eyewitness News.

The officers agreed to help the 60-year-old pensioner after she allegedly struggled to get help from the SAPS in Cape Town and the Department of Home Affairs.

Denzil didn't have the documentation allowing him to be in that country but eSwatini police took care of him, by giving him food and clean clothes and a place to sleep until his mother received enough money to fetch him.

When Jane Daniels saw her son at the Oshoek Border Post on Friday afternoon, the elated woman threw her arms around Denzil and told him how much she loved and missed him.

Physically, he seemed to be in good health. Emotionally, he seemed happy, but at the same time confused and far removed from reality.

Denzil spoke softly and incoherently, mumbling that he'd left home six years ago and had hitchhiked and walked 1,800 kilometers from Delft to eSwatini where he made friends and did odd jobs to make a living.

"I helped people for money to buy food... I missed my family," he said.

#DenzilDaniels Jane lost her husband in December last year. She says he would have been ecstatic to be reunited with his son. LI pic.twitter.com/0AkeCtiR7U — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 28, 2019

When Jane told Denzil his father had died in December, he struggled to respond, but his body language changed instantly... his shoulders and head dropped - and so did his broad smile.

Denzil's late father was the last person to have seen him before he disappeared.

"My husband would have been overjoyed to be reunited with his son after so many years. He spoke about Denzil every day for six years, asking 'Where could Denzil be?' His father missed him, he loved him very much and I think Denzil's disappearance also affected my husband's health," said Jane.

Jane says now that her son is back home, her main focus will be to seek medical help for his mental condition.

She says after losing another son in a car accident and her husband over the past few years, she'll do everything in her power to ensure she does not lose Denzil again.

"It's a miracle that I got him back... we got a second chance. We now need to keep a close eye on him and help him with his challenges. I'm so scared of losing Denzil again... I can't go through this another time, said Jane.

She believes her story will help give other mothers of missing children hope that one day they too might be reunited.

How Denzil was able to cross the well-policed border into eSwatini without documents remains a mystery... a question even he can't answer.