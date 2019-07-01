View all in Latest
Cosmo City residents slam CoJ over EMS suspension, poor service delivery

The residents have criticised the City of Johannesburg for not just suspending ambulance services to the community but also for poor service delivery.

A City of Johannesburg EMS ambulance. Picture: @RobertMulaudzi/Twitter
A City of Johannesburg EMS ambulance. Picture: @RobertMulaudzi/Twitter
52 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Cosmo City residents said that higher crimes and basic service deliveries are some of the challenges they are facing which have now been amplified with the suspension of emergency services to the area.

Joburg Emergency Services made the announcement after paramedics in the area were attacked at the weekend while treating a patient.

Two paramedics were also attacked in KwaZulu-Natal while attending to a patient.

The residents have criticised the City of Johannesburg for not just suspending ambulance services to the community but also for poor service delivery.

Some said that it was the police’s responsibility to protect the paramedics.

Meanwhile, one resident said that police accepted bribes which added to the problem.

Other residents said that clinics were expensive and that their lives were in danger if they did not receive medical care fast enough.

